SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.83 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $825.74 million and $156.63 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.8081141 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $194,991,665.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

