Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

