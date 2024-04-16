Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ASML were worth $34,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $954.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

