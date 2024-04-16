Synchrony Financial (SYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

SYF stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

