The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $349.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.60. 916,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,870. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.09 and a 200 day moving average of $364.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

