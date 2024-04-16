UBS Group Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $50.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

