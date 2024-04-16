Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 61 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $898.56 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $956.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

