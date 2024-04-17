1,540 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Qualys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,416,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total transaction of $315,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,037,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.14.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.