Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Cut by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,316 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after buying an additional 257,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VOD opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

