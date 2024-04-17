DGS Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

