186 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

MTD stock opened at $1,227.84 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,270.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

