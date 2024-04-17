Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.59.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,089.51 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,090.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,006.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

