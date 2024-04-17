1,379 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 299,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,689,170 shares of company stock worth $924,847,536 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

