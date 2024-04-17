United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after acquiring an additional 370,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.57 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

