Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

