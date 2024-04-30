JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

