Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

