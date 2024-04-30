Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $318.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

