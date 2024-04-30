Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.40-2.50 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

