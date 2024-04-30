Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

