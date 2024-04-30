MARBLEX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $89.99 million and $2.21 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,641,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,636,488 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,641,567 with 118,636,487.63590187 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.78250178 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,194,177.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

