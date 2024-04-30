Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of ($3.36) per share for the quarter. Moderna has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna's revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moderna Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,181,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,181,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

