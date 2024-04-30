Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.44.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $166.15 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $174.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average of $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

