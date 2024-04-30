TFI International (TSE:TFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

