Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

