Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,236,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 588,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after buying an additional 105,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27,075.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 97,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. 190,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.