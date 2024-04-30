Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 819.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in S&P Global by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.40. 501,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,680. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

