9,500 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. 3,072,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,335. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

