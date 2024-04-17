A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Down 4.5%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.64. 302,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 327,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $856.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

