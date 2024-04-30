Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Baxter International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Baxter International by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 154.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 322,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

