Intrust Bank NA Has $929,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,177. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

