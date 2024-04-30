Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.65. 141,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

