Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,245. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $193.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

