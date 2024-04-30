Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 157.01% from the company’s current price.

Marker Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,003. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Marker Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

