Omnicell’s (OMCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after buying an additional 434,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,032,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 566,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

