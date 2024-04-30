Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Shares of FULT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. 856,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,692. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.