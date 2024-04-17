Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 2,430,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 1,054,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.