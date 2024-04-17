Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,781 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

