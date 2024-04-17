2,201 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.