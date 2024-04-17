Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,629 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CNI opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.