Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

HDV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.