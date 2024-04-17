Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,481 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 938.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $68.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $908.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,756. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $960.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.29. The firm has a market cap of $358.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

