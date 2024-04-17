Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.83 and last traded at $159.71. 6,447,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,306,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,839 shares of company stock valued at $32,835,757 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

