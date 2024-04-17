Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 14,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 447,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,458,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 69,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

