Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 446,501 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after acquiring an additional 230,555 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

