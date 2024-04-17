Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.