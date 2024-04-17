Billington (LON:BILN) Hits New 1-Year High at $501.30

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 501.30 ($6.24) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.07), with a volume of 39492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.98).

Billington Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 422.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 399.83. The company has a market capitalization of £62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Billington alerts:

Billington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 6.73%. Billington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.