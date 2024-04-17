Bridgepoint Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.40 (LON:BPT)

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

Shares of BPT opened at GBX 239.20 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,651.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Bridgepoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.26) to GBX 259 ($3.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

