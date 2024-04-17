Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $898.64 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $898.64 million and approximately $56.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,024.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.00742311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00124088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00195654 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00104610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,990,898,802 coins and its circulating supply is 3,940,907,876 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,990,812,776.37 with 3,940,812,762.62 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24081891 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $66,984,077.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

