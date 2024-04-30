Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

